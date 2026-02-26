Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is one of Japan's leading industrial engineering conglomerates with a history that dates back to 1884, when it built ships. The group manufactures and builds a variety of complex equipment such as power turbines, missile systems, chemical plants, ships, and jets. It also makes air conditioners and refrigerators for residential use. Around 54% of its revenue is derived from global sales outside Japan, with the U.S. and Asia ex-Japan contributing around 16%-17% each.