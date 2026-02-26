The Conversation (0)
NEC Corp is a leading Japanese technology firm. It manufactures PCs, computer platforms, semiconductors, and display panels; builds broadband and mobile communication networks; and provides systems-integration services. The firm's research and development has funded accomplishments such as breakthroughs in quantum computing and PDA speech-translation software.
