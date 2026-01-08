Nippon Steel Corporation, or NS, is the largest steel producer in Japan and one of the top five producers globally. NS supplies steel products such as steel sheets, steel plates, pipes, tubes, bars, wire rods, and stainless steels. It is mainly exposed to the auto, construction, and energy sectors. Steelmaking accounts for around 85%-90% of its revenue, while the remainder stems from engineering and construction, chemicals, new materials, and system solutions. Around 35%-40% of its revenue is from exports.