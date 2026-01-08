Nippon Steel

TSE:5401

Nippon Steel Corporation, or NS, is the largest steel producer in Japan and one of the top five producers globally.

Resource Recap: 2025 Data on Australia's Key Mining and Energy Projects

Nippon Steel Corporation, or NS, is the largest steel producer in Japan and one of the top five producers globally. NS supplies steel products such as steel sheets, steel plates, pipes, tubes, bars, wire rods, and stainless steels. It is mainly exposed to the auto, construction, and energy sectors. Steelmaking accounts for around 85%-90% of its revenue, while the remainder stems from engineering and construction, chemicals, new materials, and system solutions. Around 35%-40% of its revenue is from exports.
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Latest News

Outlook Reports world

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES