loader

Star Copper

TSXV:STCU

Star Copper Corp. is a Canada based company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties.

Featured Articles and Interviews

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Helius Metals Jumps 67 Percent

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Breaks US$39 Again, Rare Earths Stock Soars

Tudor to Acquire American Creek in Latest Gold M&A Deal

Press Releases
Star Copper Corp. is a Canada based company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Indata project situated in north-central British Columbia on the east side of Albert Lake and the Okeover project located on the south coast of British Columbia.

Interactive Chart

×