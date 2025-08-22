loader

Staar Surgical

NASDAQ:STAA

Staar Surgical Co is a manufacturer of lenses. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye.

Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases

STAAR Surgical Announces Strategic Alliance Agreement with Dr. Tobias Neuhann in Germany

STAAR Surgical and Shinjuku LASIK Clinic in Japan Announce Strategic Cooperation Agreement

STAAR Surgical and Kobe Kanagawa Eye Clinic in Japan Announce Strategic Cooperation Agreement

Staar Surgical Co is a manufacturer of lenses. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company also make lenses which are used in surgery that treats cataracts. The company offers products are ICLs used in refractive surgery and IOLs used in cataract surgery. The company generated sales are from the ophthalmic surgical product segment.

Interactive Chart

×