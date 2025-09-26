Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
Featured Articles and Interviews
More Featured Articles and Inverviews
Press Releases
More Press Releases
A Canadian-based technology metals company focused on the advancement of its strategic metals and gold properties in Quebec. Scandium Canada is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as 'SCD' and is led by an exceptional team of dedicated and experienced professionals with an enviable track record of success both technically and commercially. In conjunction with a strong Board of Directors, Scandium Canada looks forward to becoming the first primary producer of scandium in the world.