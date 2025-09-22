QinetiQ Group PLC is a company operating in the global aerospace, defense, and security sectors. The services and products offered are air (air engineering services, air traffic management, safety, and environmental management); C4ISR (communication, reconnaissance, intelligence and surveillance, space security, fast jet sensor fusion training, sensors, cyber and data science among many others); Cyber (accreditation support, security health check, data classification, insider threat management among others); Maritime ( Maritime Autonomy Centre, Naval Mission Systems, Maritime Stealth among many others).