loader

NuEnergy Gas

ASX:NGY

NuEnergy Gas Ltd is engaged in the exploration, appraisal, and development of hydrocarbons with a primary focus on unconventional coal seam gas also known as coal bed methane (CBM).

Featured Articles and Interviews

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Yandal Shares Double on Arrakis Drilling Results

Press Releases
NuEnergy Gas Ltd is engaged in the exploration, appraisal, and development of hydrocarbons with a primary focus on unconventional coal seam gas also known as coal bed methane (CBM). The exploration assets of the group are predominantly located in Indonesia, followed by Australia. The company operates in one segment which is CBM exploration.

Interactive Chart

×