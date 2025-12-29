Village Farms International leverages decades of experience in controlled environment agriculture as a large-scale, vertically integrated supplier of high-value, high-growth plant-based consumer packaged goods.

The company built a strong foundation as the leading and longest-tenured fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the US and Canada, and now focuses its agricultural expertise on high-growth cannabinoid opportunities while maintaining strategic optionality through remaining produce assets. In Canada, the company's wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world (2.2 million square feet of greenhouse production), a low-cost producer and one of Canada's highest-quality and best-selling brands.