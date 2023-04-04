The Conversation (0)
Reata Pharmaceuticals
NASDAQ:RETA
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways. The company's product in the pipeline include bardoxolone methyl; Omaveloxolone and others.
