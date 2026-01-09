Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results by 06:00 EST/midday CET on Thursday, February 5, 2026. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EST/15:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call

US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 888 770 7292

UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 358 0970

Access code: 6877110

Live webcast (listen-only)

https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports

Web replay

Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EST/16:30 CET on
Thursday, February 5, 2026, at:

https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports .

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2024 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit linde.com .

Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

