Centrica PLC is a diversified utility based in the U.K. with operations that produce oil and gas and supply natural gas and electricity. Its British Gas business unit is the largest residential supplier of natural gas and HVAC services in Britain. Through bolt-on acquisitions, Centrica intends to build a footprint in innovative energy services linked to new uses.
