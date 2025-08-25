loader

Kaili Resources

ASX:KLR

Featured Articles and Interviews

Press Releases
Kaili Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration for coal, iron ore, cobalt, and gold. The only operating segment of the company is mining sector in Australia. Its projects include Maryvale Coal Project, Pilbara Iron Project, Gindalbie Gold Project, Kookynie Gold Project and Halls Creek Cobalt/Gold Project.

