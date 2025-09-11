Klarna Group is a technology company building the next-generation commerce network. We have built one of the largest commerce networks in the world, measured by the number of consumers and merchants, serving approximately 93 million active Klarna consumers and more than 675,000 merchants in 26 countries. Our flexible and personalized products, trusted consumer brand, global distribution and proprietary scalable infrastructure are the foundations enabling us to become our consumers' everyday spending and saving partner, available everywhere and for everything. Through our history, we have consistently innovated and challenged the status quo, evolving our network from a consumer-focused payments tool to a global commerce network that enables merchant success.