Invictus Energy Limited is an Australia-based independent upstream oil and gas company. The Company is focused on energy resources in sub-Saharan Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of 360,000 hectares within the Cabora Bassa Basin in Zimbabwe, SG 4571 and EPOs 1848/49 contain the Mukuyu and multiple Basin Margin prospects. SG 4571 covers approximately 250,000 acres located in the prospective portion of the Cabora Bassa Basin in northern Zimbabwe. SG 4571 and EPOs 1848/49 contain the Mukuyu and multiple Basin Margin prospects. The Company's subsidiaries include HIS Texas LLC, Invictus Energy Resources Pty Limited, Invictus Energy Mauritius Limited, Invictus Energy Resources Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd, Geo Associates (Pvt) Ltd, Miombo Forest Carbon Investments Pty Ltd, Miombo Forest Carbon Investments Mauritius Ltd, and Miombo Forest Carbon Investments Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd.