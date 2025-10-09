Grounded Lithium Corp is a Canada-based lithium brine exploration and development company. The Company is focused on supplying lithium to the developing electricity-powered economy. The Company controls approximately 3.7 million metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent of inferred resource over its focused land holdings in Southwest Saskatchewan. The Company's core area offers ample logistics solutions to transport feedstock to virtually any location in North America. The Company also owns approximately 33 sections (8,498 hectares) of undeveloped land in the Kindersley area.