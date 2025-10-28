"Fermis mission is to power the artificial intelligence needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purposebuilt for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts of lowcarbon, HyperRedundant, and ondemand power directly to the worlds most computeintensive businesses with 1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a longterm lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next four largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence. In a world in which power is considered a key currency for AI innovation, we believe that Fermi has a unique combination of important advantages that will help propel Americas AI economy forward.