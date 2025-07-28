- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
First Au Ltd is engaged in the exploration of gold and base metals in Western Australia. It holds interests in the Gimlet Gold project located to the north west of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; Haunted Stream Project located in East Gippsland Victoria; and Talga Gold and Copper/Gold project located in the East Pilbara. The company operates in one reporting segment in Australia which is exploration for gold and base metals.