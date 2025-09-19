Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace operator in the U.S. and the U.K., with sizable operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $13.5 billion in 2021 consolidated gross merchandise volume, the firm has cemented itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space, generating revenue from listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. As of the end of 2021, the firm connected more than 96 million buyers and more than 7.5 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy, Reverb (musical equipment), Elo7 (crafts in Brazil), and Depop (clothing resale).