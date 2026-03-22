Homerun Resources Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on March 24, 2026

Homerun Resources Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on March 24, 2026

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") announces that Homerun's CEO, Brian Leeners, will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series taking place on March 24, 2026 at 3:00 PM EST.

The Fireside Chat will be hosted by Dmitry Silverstyn, Managing Director at Water Tower Research and topics to be discussed will include:

  • The importance of consolidating the Santa Maria Eterna silica sand district.
  • The significance of independent validation of the suitability of HMRFF's silica resource for antimony-free solar glass production.
  • The implications of the successful UCD Bench trials for silicon carbide and fused silica glass production.
  • How all of the above fit into HMRFF's progress toward a bankable feasibility study and solar glass manufacturing.
  • The latest developments in offtake agreements and strategic partnerships.
  • The outlook and milestones to consider in 2026.

REGISTRATION
This event is open access for all investors to participate. Interested parties can register for the event through Water Tower Research at:

EVENT REGISTRATION

Homerun will also be participating in the Water Tower Research Insights Conference on April 14-15, 2026. This virtual event provides direct access to management teams and deeper insights into innovative companies across WTR's nine sectors through fireside chat conversations and curated post-event engagement. Click the save the date link below for additional details.

SAVE THE DATE

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)
Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

  • ⁠Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.
  • Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.
  • Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.
  • ⁠Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289439

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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