CyberArk Software Ltd provides Information technology security solutions to protect data, infrastructure, and assets across the enterprise. The company software solutions focused on protecting privileged accounts, credentials, and secrets. Its products and services include Enterprise Password Vault, Privileged Session Manager, Privileged Threat Analytics, CyberArk Privilege Cloud. The company provides a solution on Audit and Compliance, Security and Risk Management, Industry Solutions. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States and also has a presence in the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Other countries.