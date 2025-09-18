Curtiss-Wright Corporation delivers engineered products and services to commercial, defence, power generation, and other industrial markets. It offers industrial vehicle components, control systems and weapons handling systems, pumps, valves, and other solutions. The diversified global company attempts to deliver products on high-performance platforms that require technical sophistication. It has three operating segments based on the markets serviced: Naval & Power which provides coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, secondary propulsion systems, pumps, pump seals, valves, control rod drive mechanisms, and fastening systems also generate the majority of revenue for the company; Its others segments are Aerospace & Industrial and Defense Electronics.