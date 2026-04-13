Barranco Gold Mining Corp., headquartered in Vancouver, is a gold-focused exploration company dedicated to advancing the King Gold Project within Canada's emerging gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB). The company holds 3,200 hectares across eight 100% owned claims strategically positioned in this promising region. The SBGB is a 110 km northwest-trending belt characterized by intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks of the Cretaceous Spences Bridge Group, known for their potential to host low-sulphidation epithermal gold quartz veins.