Cokal Ltd is a coal exploration company. The principal activity of the company is an exploration of coal within the Central Kalimantan coking coal basin in Indonesia. Cokal has interests in four projects in Central Kalimantan and one project in West Kalimantan. The firm is organized into three operating segments main areas, which involves the exploration of coal in Indonesia, Australia and Singapore. The majority of its revenue is derived from Indonesia.
Latest News
