loader

Calian Group

TSX:CGY

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment.

Featured Articles and Interviews

Carney's Bold Defense Plan: Opportunities for Canadian Investors

Press Releases

Calian Launches Software for Military and Counterintelligence Programs

Calian Group Acquires European Satellite Company SatService

Calian Group Opens New Headquarters While Advancing Growth Strategy

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management. The Advanced Technologies segment includes Engineering Solutions and Services; Nuclear and Environmental Services; Satcom; DOCSIS; Electronics Design and Manufacturing and Agricultural Technology.

Interactive Chart

×