Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in metal endowed terranes, located in tier one mining jurisdictions. Golden Sky's main focus is developing their portfolio of projects to resource stage. The drill ready projects include Hotspot and Luckystrike, both in the Yukon. In addition, the recent property purchase and expansion of the 35,000 hectare Rayfield Copper Gold Project in southern British Columbia, adds to the company's building a substantial early stage project pipeline in Canada. Golden Sky Minerals continues to look for additional properties in North America. The Company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.