ELEC OPTIC FPO [EOS]

Electro Optic Systems Hldgs Ltd is an Australian technology company. It develops and produces electro-optic technologies for the aerospace market. The group's reportable segments are, Defence and Space. It generates maximum revenue from the Defence segment. The Defence segment develops, manufactures and markets advanced fire control, surveillance, and weapon systems to approved military customers. Space Systems segment includes a range of ground products available to support the Australian and international space markets. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from North America.