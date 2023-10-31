Austal (Australia)

Austal Ltd is engaged in designing, constructing, and supporting revolutionary defense and commercial vessels in Australia, the United States, and the Philippines. Its segments are USA Shipbuilding; USA Support; Australasia Shipbuilding and Australasia Support. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval vessels; naval surface warfare combatants; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.