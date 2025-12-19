Voltaic Strategic Resources

ASX:VSR

Voltaic Strategic Resources is an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company which is focused on developing assets in the USA. The projects of the company include Powder River Basin, Borie Field, Silvertip Field and California Fields.
