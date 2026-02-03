Sunshine Metals

Sunshine Metals is a mineral exploration company, which explores mineral properties in Australia. It explores for iron ore, gold, and nickel properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Cockatoo Island iron ore project located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia. It also holds an interest in the Triumph, Ravenswood West and Hodgkinson Project.
