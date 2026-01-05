Neuren Pharmaceuticals

ASX:NEU

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new therapies for brain injury, neurodevelopment, and neurodegenerative disorders. Its drugs target symptoms resulting from acute traumatic brain injury, as well as symptoms of chronic conditions, such as Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome.
