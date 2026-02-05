The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that employs a passive management (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Fund does not try to beat the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. The Index is comprised exclusively of equity securities (or corresponding American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)) of companies included in the Dan Ives AI 30 Research Report (the AI Report). The AI Report is compiled by Dan Ives, Global Head of Technology Research at Wedbush Securities Inc. The AI Report is a publicly available research report, comprising companies that have been identified as significant creators, enablers or adopters of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies through their strategic focus, partnerships, innovation, product development, or integration of AI into their operations.