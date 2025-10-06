loader

Exceptional High Grade Iron Ore at Valley Bore

Gravity Survey Complete, Soil Sampling And Magnetics Commenced

Alchemy Wins Ballot In Highly Prospective Lithium Region

Alchemy Resources Ltd engages in mineral exploration activities. It focuses on gold, copper, and other base metal assets. The company's projects include Karonie and Lake Rebecca Projects, Lachlan/Cobar Basin Projects, Bryah Basin Project, Woodsreef Nickel-Cobalt Projects, and West Lynn Project. The Group operates in one geographical segment, being Australia and in one operating category, being Mineral Exploration.

