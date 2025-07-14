Avanti Gold Corp., formerly Valorem Resources Inc., is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is working on a gold opportunity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, located in the Fizi territory of South Kivu province. The Company's Misisi Gold Project is located approximately 250 kilometers south of Bukavu, the provincial capital of the South Kivu Province, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Misisi Gold Project is comprised of three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering approximately 133 square kilometers of prospective exploration ground along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt. The Misisi Gold Project is host to the Akyanga deposit, which is the subject to an inferred resource of 44.3 million tons at an average grade of 2.16 grams per ton gold containing 3.0 million ounces.