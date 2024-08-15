- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Silver Crown Royalties CEO Outlines Benefits of Silver-focused Royalty Investment
“It really puts us in a very unique position as the only silver-focused royalty company that's in the market today,” said Silver Crown Royalties CEO and Founder Peter Bures.
Silver Crown Royalties (CBOE CA:SCRI) CEO and Founder Peter Bures laid out his company’s strategy for silver-only royalty deal structures, outlining the value proposition of having a single focus.
“Silver is such a small portion of the metals market. Not very many people are focused on it, meaning there's almost no competition in what we do. If we look at the other royalty companies, they're focused on iron ore, they're focused on gold, they're focused on other metals — lithium, for instance — and ... nobody is focused on silver,” said Bures.
Economically, silver only makes up about 5 percent of mined products that comes out of the ground, resulting in companies focusing on the bigger, more relevant metals, Bures explained.
“We see ourselves as a value creator, meaning that the silver in the hands of the producer is valued the same as gold and all the other metals that they produce. If we can provide a premium to market and exposure to us as a royalty company to that project, then we offer diversification. We offer growth. All the various things that you would want a company to have — that is, building another mine — this is essentially doing the exact same thing, except you don't have to wait 10 years to put it into production.”
Watch the full interview with Silver Crown Royalties CEO and Founder Peter Bures above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Silver Crown Royalties (CBOE CA:SCRI). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Silver Crown Royalties in order to help investors learn more about the company. Silver Crown Royalties is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Silver Crown Royalties and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
