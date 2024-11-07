Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

Rock Chip Samples Confirm Gold Mineralisation at Shaib Marqan

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN, AuKing) is pleased to advise that recent rock chip sample assays have confirmed potentially significant gold mineralisation at the Shaib Marqan project in Saudi Arabia.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • As announced on 6 November 2024, the Company was successful (in conjunction with its Saudi partner, Barg Alsaman Mining Company (BSMC), in being awarded the Shaib Marqan exploration project as part of Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (Ministry) 6th Licensing Round bid process.
  • Shaib Marqan is considered highly prospective for orogenic vein-hosted gold mineralization and is significantly under-explored. The Al Amar gold mine is 100km to the north-west and produced nearly 30,000oz Au in 2022 (Source: Ma’aden Gold).
  • During a recent due diligence site visit prior to submission of the AuKing/BSMC bid, rock chip samples were obtained and gold assays reported with the following highlighted results:
    • SM 015 – 2.97g/t Au
    • SM 016 – 1.31g/t Au and
    • SM 017 – 13.72g/t Au
  • These results have validated the historical reported Au results and provide a clear basis for an extensive soil/rock chip sampling and survey program immediately after the new Shaib Marqan exploration license is granted.

Managing Director, Paul Williams commented: “AuKing is very pleased to have secured the Shaib Marqan exploration license with its local partner BSMC. We carried out a detailed site inspection as part of the pre-bid due diligence and obtained the gold assays that clearly validate the historical reported gold mineralisation at Shaib Marqan. Instead of project activities commencing with limited available data, these results enable us to immediately commence a targeted soil and rock chip sampling program when the new license is granted by the Ministry”, he said.

Shaib Marqan Gold Project

Shaib Marqan is situated in central Saudi Arabia and covers an area of 91.8km2. The project area is around 240km south-west of Riyadh and is part of the Ar Rayn Terrane along the eastern margin of the Arabian-Nubian Shield (ANS). Despite being smaller than other terranes within the ANS, the Ar Rayn Terrane is known for hosting multiple mineral systems and mineral commodities, including volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS)-hosted copper and zinc, epithermal and orogenic gold, and iron oxide copper/gold (IOCG) deposits.

Ancient workings have been documented throughout the Al Amar Belt, concentrating mainly on quartz veins with disseminated pyrite. The area was first mapped in 1956, with intermittent exploration occurring between 1970 and 1994.

The Ar Rayn Terrane in general has been the focus of exploration activities since the 1950’s. Notably, the Al Amar Au-Ag-Zn-Cu deposit, the Khnaiguiyah Zn-Cu-iron-manganese deposit and the Jabal Idsas magnetite prospect are all hosted within the Ar Rayn Terrane. The Al Amar Mine is located 100km northwest of Shaib Marqan project area and produced 27,443 ounces Au in 2022 (Ma’aden, 2022).

Previous exploration within the Ar Rayn Terrane includes mapping, regional geophysical surveying, and geochemical sampling of a single mineral occurrence within the Kingdom’s Mineral Occurrence Documentation System (MODS). Shaib Marqan stands out as a relatively under-explored area of the Ar Rayn Terrane in close proximity to several established deposits. Based upon the previous exploration work in the region, further systematic exploration activities could lead to the rapid generation of new precious and base metals targets.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Auking Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:aknuranium stockscopper stocksrare earth investingcopper investinguranium investingUranium Investing
AKN:AU
AuKing Mining
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining


Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q3'2024, Including Positive Progress on Phoenix Engineering and Regulatory Review

Denison 70 Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 . Both documents will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com , SEDAR+ (at www.sedarplus.ca ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cameco Reports Q3 Results; Improving Operational Performance Supports Dividend Growth; Strengthening Prospects Amid Growing Demand for Nuclear Power; Long-Term Contracting Activity Gaining Momentum; Strong Annual Outlook; Cameco Well-Positioned

Cameco( TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"Our third quarter operational performance was strong across all segments, supporting our return to a tier-one cost structure," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's president and CEO. "Looking past quarterly earnings, which can vary significantly, there is a clear underlying trend of improving operational performance and cash flow generation, backed by stable and rising market prices. Apart from the impact of a stronger US dollar, our financial outlook for both Cameco and Westinghouse remained strong and unchanged. To recognize the return to our tier-one production rate and the continued strengthening of the industry's long-term prospects, our board of directors declared an increased 2024 annual dividend of $0.16 per common share. We are also recommending a dividend growth plan to our board of directors, under which we expect to at least double last year's dividend of $0.12 per common share, to $0.24 per common share, over the fiscal periods 2024 through 2026, subject to annual consideration by our board.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

C29 Metals

Category 2 Environmental Permit Received

C29 Metals receives official Category 2 environmental permit, MOU signed with Volkov Geology (100% owned subsidiary of Katomprom the national & only Uranium producer in Kazakhstan) strong local community support, and a Social Support Agreement signed.

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) (C29, or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received the official Category 2 environmental permit allowing drilling to be undertaken at the Ulytau uranium project with the Official permit received from the Natural Resources and Environmental Management Department.

Ur-Energy Releases 2024 Q3 Results

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") has filed the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.govedgar.shtml and with Canadian securities authorities at www.sedarplus.ca

Ur-Energy CEO, John Cash said: "The uranium market fundamentals remain strong, and, despite some volatility, we expect to see continued price support based on a slow response by suppliers to growing demand. We estimate this imbalance will take many years to correct and could be exacerbated by geopolitical events.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

Auking Wins Bid for Saudi Gold Exploration Licence

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN, AuKing) is pleased to advise that, together with local Saudi Arabian partner, Barg Alsaman Mining Company (BSMC), it has been successful in securing the “Shaib Marqan” exploration licence as part of the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources’ 6th Licensing Round bid process.

John Ciampaglia, nuclear reactors.

John Ciampaglia: Uranium Facing Tight Supply, Pent-up Demand — Plus AI, Election Impact

John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, discusses uranium supply, demand and price developments, honing in on recent deals geared at feeding power demand for artificial intelligence (AI).

"I think it's inevitable that (small modular reactor) technology gets commercialized and scaled, and that's the part that has been relatively new," he told the Investing News Network during an interview.

"We never would have guessed it would have been AI data centers that kicked it all off, but I think it's a very exciting development, and it helps to really validate the thesis that we've been talking about for over three years at this point."

