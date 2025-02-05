Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Energy Technologies Limited 2Q FY2025 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
Rare Earths Outlook Report

World Nickel Outlook 2025

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Nickel Investor Report

Strategic Transaction with Gage Capital

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Strategic Transaction with Gage Capital

Download the PDF here.

AKN:AU
AuKing Mining
Quarterly Activities Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Cashflow Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

RMI: granted option to acquire JV interests in Saudi Arabia

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced RMI: granted option to acquire JV interests in Saudi Arabia

Download the PDF here.

Cloncurry Project Update

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Project Update

Download the PDF here.

Funding Update and New Project Earn-in

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Funding Update and New Project Earn-in

Download the PDF here.

Currajong confirmed as a new high-grade scandium opportunity

Rimfire Pacific Mining (RIM:AU) has announced Currajong confirmed as a new high-grade scandium opportunity

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Vertex Commissions Laser Ore Sorter

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Vertex Commissions Laser Ore Sorter

Download the PDF here.

Tartana to explore accessing Mungana Processing Plant

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Tartana to explore accessing Mungana Processing Plant

Download the PDF here.

Vertex Minerals Limited Commissions Laser Ore Sorter

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced commissioning the recently installed Ore sorter/pre concentrator at the Hill End Gold plant.

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "The ore sorting installation and commissioning is very exciting as this presents incredible commercial and environmental benefits for Vertex. It has been shown that Reward Gold ore is perfectly suited for this technology. By upgrading the Reward high-grade ore material to an even higher grade,significantly reducesthe processing costs and increasing the returns per tonne".

Reward Gold sorting success can be attributed to several factors:

- The ability of TOMRA's LASER system to detect, classify, and eject quartz away from the relatively low to nil -grade host-rock

- The liberation of quartz from host-rock at this size fraction

- The reliability of gold association to quartz in this ore

- Reward Greywacke perfectly separates from the quartzin blasting and crushing

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Ore sorter/pre concentrator now being commissioned at the Hill End gravity gold plant.

- With the new Sorter installed, TOMRA technicians are over this week commissioning the laser sorter and incorporating it into the Hill End gravity gold plant.

- The sorter commissioning is being undertaken while the gravity concentrator is commissioning/processing gold ore.

- Vertex operators are being trained by Gekko Technicians

- Reward gold mine ore sorts perfectly, with 79% mass reduction & 337.20% increase in grade in the 8mm to 50mm range. (refer to VTX ASX announcement 11 of September 2024)

TOMRA's LASER sorting technology (Sorter) separates gold bearing quartz ore from waste (slate & greywacke) before it enters the processing plant.

Vertex believe ore sorting technology can positively impact the sustainability and profitability of Vertex's operations at Reward by.

- Gravity processing significantly higher -grade ore post sorting, and less feed tonnes, resulting in reduced.

o plant running time
o operator hours
o energy & water consumption, leading to,
o lower operating costs and
o reduced carbon footprint.

- Further - Tailings material (sand) can be significantly reduced in volume, leading to further ESG benefits and cost savings.

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/293QA043



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Anteros Metals Inc.

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Anteros Metals Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Anteros Metals Inc. ("Anteros" or the "Company"). The common shares of the Newfoundland-based junior mineral exploration company began trading on the CSE today under the symbol ANT.

Anteros is a contemporary multi-mineral mining company fusing modern systems with traditional exploration throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. Following a Modified Prospect Generator Model, Anteros pioneers ground-up projects in-house for collaborative and private development. A quality-over-quantity ethos is employed through proprietary data mining at every stage, ensuring up-front accuracy and strategic, efficient progression. The Company's portfolio comprises four key projects, with a current focus on Knob Lake, an iron-manganese project in the Western Labrador Trough.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

First Gold Doré Following Successful Carbon Strip

High Grade discoveries with enriched MREOs at Agostinho highlight Caldeira’s scale

Inca to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited with high-quality gold/antimony exploration projects in North Queensland

ALR February 2025 Investor Presentation

