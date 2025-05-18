Cloncurry Project Financing Update

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Project Financing Update

Download the PDF here.

Advancing the Cloncurry Gold Project in North Queensland, while holding interests in copper, uranium and critical metals assets in other regions.

Copper nuggets piled in front of a fluctuating stock chart.

After US$1.5 Billion Gold Payday, Chinese Billionaire Pivots to Copper for Energy Play

A reclusive Chinese tycoon has gained attention by once again defying the tide — this time shifting from gold to copper in a massive, calculated bet that's reportedly worth nearly US$1 billion.

Bian Ximing, a soft-spoken plastics billionaire, has emerged as China’s biggest copper bull. Through his brokerage firm Zhongcai Futures, he now holds the largest net long position in copper futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

According to bourse data uncovered by Bloomberg and individuals familiar with the matter, Bian's stake — comprising nearly 90,000 metric tons worth of copper futures — is unmatched in China’s commodities market.

Keep reading...Show less
WCN Raises A$14.4M at an Average 29% Premium to Market Close

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) (ASX: WCN; OTCQB: WCMLF) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise approximately A$14.4m (before costs) through the issue of 384,615,398 new, fully paid ordinary shares in the Company. Utilising the “flow-through shares” provisions under Canadian tax law 307,692,321 shares will be issued at an issue price of A$0.0403 per share representing a 38.9% premium to WCN’s last trading price of A$0.029 (14 May 2025) for a total of A$12.40m (Flow-Through). Additionally, the Company has received firm commitments to raise $2 million (before costs) through a share placement to new and existing sophisticated and professional investors (Placement). 76,923,077 shares will be issued under the Placement at $0.026 per share, being a 10.3% discount to the Company’s last closing price before trading halt.

Keep reading...Show less
World map with rising red financial graph and bar charts.

S&P Global: Mining Sector Sees Mixed Q1, Next Calls for Copper, Battery Metals and M&A

As the global energy transition accelerates, the mining sector is increasingly navigating a complex landscape of shifting demand, volatile prices and growing sustainability priorities.

During an S&P Global webinar on the state of the mining industry in Q1, analysts highlighted renewable power development and mine-site electrification as key sustainability drivers shaping the future of resource extraction.

Copper, a key component of the energy shift, remains a focal point, with average prices holding at US$9,412 per metric ton in the first quarter, though forecasts suggest a slight decline to US$9,317 by year end.

Keep reading...Show less
Juggernaut Further Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $10,329,735 Due to Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors -- Dr. Quinton Hennigh Technical Advisor

Juggernaut Further Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $10,329,735 Due to Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors -- Dr. Quinton Hennigh Technical Advisor

(TheNewswire)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC)

China's Mineral Export Ban Reinforces Electric Royalties' Long-Term Strategic Focus on Projects Located in Safer Jurisdictions

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") notes that the recent export restrictions imposed by China on critical minerals have sparked the very global concerns regarding supply chain vulnerabilities that the Company anticipated since its founding in 2020, when it first prioritized creation or acquisition of royalties on projects in safer jurisdictions.

China is the world's largest producer of germanium, gallium and antimony, which have niche but vital roles in clean energy, chip-making and defense1. Since 2023, Beijing has gradually added the minerals to its export controls list. In December 2024, it banned exports to the U.S. and announced further export controls for graphite2.

Keep reading...Show less

