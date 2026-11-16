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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 16, 2026 08:30AM PST
The conference will run from December 1 to 3, 2026, at the Business Design Center in London.
Photocreo Bednarek / Adobe Stock
More than 2,300 mining executives, investors and government officials from over 85 countries will gather in London this month for Resourcing Tomorrow, focusing on how the sector can deliver new supply as demand climbs across the defense, artificial intelligence and energy sectors.
This year's theme, "Beyond the Echo Chamber: Turning Talk Into Action," takes aim at the barriers that continue to hold projects back: slow permitting, limited capital, infrastructure gaps, processing constraints and public trust.
"This is not a programme built around repeating familiar conversations," Resourcing Tomorrow Divisional Director Andrew Thake said in a September statement.
Resourcing Tomorrow to target project delivery
The conference program spans seven topics, including:
- The geopolitics of critical minerals — national security, mineral independence and value addition.
- Deploying capital across the mining value chain — where money is moving and what makes an asset attractive.
- From dialogue to delivery — what it will take to move critical minerals projects into execution faster.
- Mineral sovereignty — rebuilding supply chains around security, control and trusted partners.
Defense supply chains will run through the agenda as well, with panels on the critical minerals infrastructure the defense sector needs, and on whether US government intervention can end the era of mineral price volatility.
Organizers expect more than 180 mining companies, from majors to exploration-stage juniors, along with over 150 exhibitors. The event typically draws more than 60 ministers and ambassadors.
More than 390 speakers will present across the three days. Industry leaders on the roster include Mitchell Krebs of Coeur Mining (TSX:CDE,NYSE:CDE), Terry Briggs of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG), Matthew Chamberlain of the London Metal Exchange and David Tait of the World Gold Council.
International Council on Mining and Metals President and CEO Rohitesh Dhawan will open the conference with a keynote address. Former UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, now with Appian Capital Advisory, will join the opening day keynote panel on how government funding can drive minerals supply.
Key features and highlights at Resourcing Tomorrow
Investor activity will center on Mines and Money @ Resourcing Tomorrow, which carries on the legacy of Mines and Money London. Investors can filter companies by commodity, region and project stage on the event's meeting platform and are encouraged to book meetings with firms they are interested in before they arrive.
Mining companies will also present projects through Mining Spotlights and compete in Mining Pitch Battles, where each gets three minutes to pitch and seven minutes of questions from a five member investor panel. Heats cover gold and precious metals, critical minerals, copper, uranium and base metals, ahead of a finale on December 3.
New for 2026, the Innovation Hub will showcase technologies in exploration, processing, automation and sustainability, while Technology Pitch Battles will put startups in front of a panel of investors and experts.
Event staples will also return, including the closed-door Leadership Roundtables held under the Chatham House Rule, the Women in Mining UK Lounge and the NextGen program for students and recent graduates.
Before doors open, the invitation-only Government Roundtable on November 30 will bring together 120 senior figures from government, mining and finance, with more than 60 governments expected. Confirmed ministers include South Africa's Gwede Mantashe, Nigeria's Dele Alake and Ontario's Stephen Lecce.
Resourcing Tomorrow also anchors London Mining Week, which runs from November 27 to December 3, with side events, briefings and receptions from partners including the Critical Minerals Association.
Partners run their events separately, and some require their own registration or an invitation.
Register for Resourcing Tomorrow now
Online pre-registration is required to attend Resourcing Tomorrow, and organizers will not offer on-site registration. Investor passes require approval, which can take up to a week, so organizers recommend registering early.
Click here to learn more and register for Resourcing Tomorrow 2026.
You can also follow the event on LinkedIn and X for news and announcements ahead of the conference.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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