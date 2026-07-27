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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jul. 27, 2026 06:18AM PST
Navigating the resource sector's volatility requires more than just following AI trends or headlines. At the Rule Symposium, experts discussed how geopolitical shifts and supply chain issues are reshaping investment strategies.
Nahin / Adobe Stock
The resource sector has never been easy for investors. Commodity markets are traditionally volatile and cyclical.
More recently, the waters have been further muddied by the push and pull of government policies, significant supply chain disruptions, bifurcated markets and AI-derived strategies.
Given the challenging landscape, how can investors reduce risk and make the best decisions for their portfolios?
At this year’s Rule Symposium in Boca Raton in early July, a panel with Prinsights Founder and Economist Nomi Prins, Chairman and CEO of Adrian Day Asset Management Adrian Day, Thoughtful Money Founder and CEO Adam Taggart, Luma Financial Founder and Co-Founder of Rule Classroom Albert Lu, and "Things That Make You Go Hmmm" Author Grant Williams discussed how investors can manage the turbulence of today’s global macro economic landscape.
What is the current macroeconomic environment?
Right now, the resource sector is facing conflicts within the global economic environment.
When it comes to supply and demand, copper and many critical minerals have strong tailwinds due to the energy transition and the boom in AI and data center rollouts. This is further supported by stagnating mining output, which is sending supply shocks throughout the sector.
Supply and demand are just one part of the equation. Geopolitics now heavily dictates how resources are extracted, secured, and, increasingly, how projects are funded.
Governments, particularly in the West, have been caught off guard by the East's dominance in critical mineral supply chains. It’s caused considerable consternation among leaders, who are now trying to adjust policy to stimulate domestic and allied infrastructure and projects to support national security.
The fears and anxieties have led to greater resource nationalism in both Canada and the United States, where governments have increasingly sought equity stakes in resource projects to derisk development and secure long-term commitments.
Likewise, the last few years have opened investors' eyes to how conflict can disrupt the flow of goods, most notably the US-led war against Iran that began in February 2026.
The closure of the vital shipping lanes out of the Middle East sent shockwaves through energy and metals markets, further driving costs in an already persistently high inflationary environment.
Investors need to cut through the noise
Adding to a complex investment landscape is how investor strategy has shifted to more immediacy, driven a bit by a fear of missing out. It's easy to see headlines about a stock or sector catching fire, such as the current AI trend.
Investors have embraced headlines, but as Nomi Prins pointed out, a reliance on headlines isn’t really a smart approach to building a portfolio.
“You really have to look at being an investor instead of being a short-term trader if you want to make real money and not necessarily bet against the headlines. Also, ignore the headlines and do the legwork for the underlying facts, the structural supply and demand relationships,” she said.
Prins' advice was to get back to the core of resource investing. Know the team, know the company and know the project and don't be swayed by headlines or the short-term volatility behind them.
Supporting her statements, Adrian Day noted that many major news organizations rely on junior writers for their articles, not necessarily experts in the resource sector or even in the investment field, and added that most major journals are reactionary.
He suggested that by the time an organization like the Wall Street Journal gets a front-page article out there, it’s because the price change has already happened, and the investment business already knows what’s going on.
This also leads to problems down the line when investors turn to AI to help cut through some of the noise.
Adam Taggart relayed a story about someone he spoke with who built an AI agent that could answer questions about investing, but he questioned how much trust to place, noting AI's tendency to hallucinate and its reliance on inputs. “Look, you can flood the internet with anything you want, and the AIs just pick it up as fact,” he said.
Hear more from Day on the global impact of the Middle East war and where he thinks gold will go next.
AI and the resource sector collide
While AI is increasingly being adopted for market research, the technology’s impact on the resource sector lies in its insatiable appetite for physical infrastructure.
Analyst models see industry capex accelerating, which in turn influences resource sector demand, but Taggart is concerned that the models they use don’t have the nuances investors should have.
“The cash will be there to build out those data centers. What I think they are missing right now, though, is there are a lot of real-world physical constraints that I think may prevent that data center build-out from happening on the same pace that the Excel spreadsheet imagines,” he said.
Taggart brought it back to resources, permitted land, copper, and the physical inputs necessary for construction, which could be a warning that’s being missed by resource sector investors.
“If the curve comes down, that delta, it’s going to pull everything down with it. Just given the fact that this is such a massive percent of the market cap of the stock market at this point in time,” he said.
While AI grabs headlines, nuance is often missed, and it’s important for investors to dig deeper to understand supply and demand dynamics. Know that while the drive for AI is surging, knowing the things that attach to those investments is also important.
“I think this also goes back to the idea of not blindly, obviously following a whim, and doing the homework and doing the investment education, and also expanding your knowledge of hard assets, but what else is going on around them,” Prins said.
Investors need to know more than just the assets
There’s a certain criticality to know all the factors that can support or hinder capital expenditures in the resource sector.
Although AI might be overshadowing resources right now in terms of the press it gets, many resources, like copper, have seen the market balance shift in recent years and are now building toward a structural deficit.
It can take decades to take an asset from discovery to a productive mine, and the ones that get there are just a small fraction. A lot of the success or failure can go beyond the resource. More recently, governments have been looking at ways to ease regulations and help major projects cut through red tape, but these policy shifts come after decades of hindering projects.
The changes to policy have seen countries like Canada move to create tax credit programs for investors who invest in the resource sector. The government has also created a Major Projects Office that looks for infrastructure and resource projects that are in the national interest.
It’s still too early to tell how much of an impact these programs are having on the industry, but it’s in a different direction than previous governments, but it’s far from perfect.
“Government moves much more slowly, strategically than capital can move, but at the same time, it can make the wrong decisions or make the late decisions based on what’s in front of it,” Prins said.
The United States has created similar programs to fast-track significant projects, particularly for critical minerals. The FAST-41 program is one of the initiatives. However, Prins was a little pragmatic about how projects are approved for these programs, noting that it often comes down to individual senators and their re-election bids.
“When I was in banking, you’d have a whole team of people going into the DoD or some senator’s office, just totally touting the thing that they care about most, and it’s not even necessarily the thing that’s most important at that moment. But it will gain priority because ultimately, it’s the squeaky wheel of capital that’s most important,” she said.
The US has also seen a shift of another kind, where the Trump administration is increasingly becoming involved to help certain industries that it feels are most important to national security.
Taggart told of a mining CEO he knew who was offered a loan from the government toward the development of the company’s antimony asset.
“It’s totally changed the focus of his business. He didn’t even see it coming a year ago. So there’s a lot of factors like that where I think you just want to be asking yourself, what role is the government playing here, and what is the government likely to do,” he said.
It’s an important question that investors need to look at, especially when the US government has taken a stake in a company like it’s done for Trilogy Metals (TSX:TMQ), Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC,NYSE:LAC) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP).
It’s a development that concerns Adrian Day.
“Now, the government speeding up permitting, that is wonderful, but the government taking direct equity stakes in private companies in order to help you out, I think this is just unbelievably appalling. Not just on a theoretical basis, but it’s going to come back to bite those companies,” Day said.
What should investors do?
Among the panel's top advice was for investors to expand their knowledge base, get past the headlines, get to know the resources, and what’s driving them. They should know the companies they’re interested in and know the leadership team.
“There’s a really important thing that comes from not knowing what you’re investing in well enough, and that is you really don’t know how to react to developments at the company that are negative, or to stock price moves,” Day said.
For her part, Prins also suggested that resource sector investors should diversify their portfolios, and not necessarily to other sectors, like tech.
“If you are in the middle junior mining companies, it behooves you to learn more about the junior explorers and basically go down the curve in terms of commodity development, and also just to not think that you’re only able to invest in gold and silver, or even copper or uranium, but to move into antimony or to move into tungsten,” she said.
The overall guiding principle from the panel was that there are a lot of complexities in the mining sector. It’s sensitive to cost inputs, regulations, and policy. It’s also rooted in supply and demand and the movement of goods. A disruption at any of those points can have effects on individual companies or across the industry.
As such, investment decisions shouldn’t be made based on headlines or in the hopes that AI can make the right decisions. Investors should carry out their own due diligence, get to know the companies, their assets, the commodities, and all the macroeconomic inputs that can affect them.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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The Conversation (0)
Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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