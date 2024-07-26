Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Wiluna Uranium Project Update

Radiopharm Theranostics Receives FDA IND Approval for Phase 2b Imaging Trial in Brain Metastases

Critical Metals Corp Completes Stage 1 Investment for Tanbreez Acquisition

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Melodiol Global Health

ME1:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Copper Investing

Queensland Government Launches Prospectus for Critical Minerals Investors

The prospectus presents investment summaries and critical minerals projects ready for investment at different mining stages.

Business charts and Australian money.
vinnstock / Shutterstock

The Queensland Government shared a new Critical Minerals Prospectus, providing a comprehensive guide on what the state has to offer in the critical minerals sector.

“Queensland is already renowned as a fast, easy and flexible mining jurisdiction to do business with,” the introduction reads. "However, the Queensland Government is doing more—actively advocating and supporting the development of more critical mineral projects across the state, including accelerating the exploration, extraction, processing, and value-adding of critical minerals."

It also adds that the state has legislated renewable energy targets and investment in future energy infrastructure, paving the way to command green price premiums.

The 60-page guide contains information on how the state’s developments and opportunities make it a prime investment choice for critical minerals, along with its strong environment, social and government (ESG) foundations.

Government support to accelerate Queensland’s resources sector is also thoroughly discussed in the prospectus, which lists offices, programs and levers that companies can use to obtain funding. A low down on government-funded initiatives is also available.

Taking up the majority of the prospectus’ pages is a detailed investment summary of the state’s critical minerals, namely copper, vanadium, silica, cobalt, nickel, graphite, tungsten, high-purity alumina and rare earth elements.

Each critical mineral summary contains the state’s history of producing it, a background on its processing and production in the area and a list of ongoing operations that investors can look into.

What makes the guide more extensive is the inclusion of project spotlights, which are regarded as leading or promising endeavors in their respective industries. The spotlights include in-depth write ups for investors, as well as notes on what their respective companies are seeking funding for.

“Through the Queensland Critical Minerals Strategy, we are working with industries, and communities here and across the globe to unlock our great critical mineral resources,” Minister for Resources and Critical Minerals Scott Stewart said. "Our ambition will see us not just exploring and mining these resources but also processing and manufacturing the renewable energy, defense and medical technologies the world needs."

The prospectus is hosted on the Critical Minerals Investment Hub, an open online portal that allows investors to explore the state’s investment opportunities.

The hub contains an interactive map featuring critical minerals deposits, current producers, processing facilities and other state infrastructure. It also breaks down the investment process and shares contact details for those who wish to connect with government agencies or commodity programs.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
critical metals investingCritical Metals Investing
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News
×