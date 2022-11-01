Psychedelics to Take Spotlight at Wonderland's Second Edition
INN sat down to chat with Patrick Moher, president of Microdose, about the upcoming Wonderland event taking place in Miami from November 3 to 5.
As the Wonderland conference gears up for its second year, Microdose, the organizer of what has become one of the biggest psychedelics events in the world, knows it wants to make an impact.
The promise of psychedelics-based medicines that can help patients with mental health struggles has only grown since the first edition of Wonderland last year, especially as this multi-faceted industry approaches its first major drug approval.
Ahead of this year's conference in Miami, Florida, Patrick Moher, president of Microdose, told the Investing News Network (INN) that this year the aim is for Wonderland to have a larger impact on the psychedelics industry as a whole.
Event to highlight growing interest in psychedelics
Psychedelics stocks have garnered significant attention from certain corners of the capital markets, but many investors aren't yet familiar with the still-emerging sector, making events like Wonderland important for education.
“In terms of the large-scale impact, the media presence during and beyond the event is probably going to do wonders to really put this on people's radars as not only an emerging industry, but quite a serious industry with high-caliber people,” Moher said.
Key figures in the market will gather to discuss developments in psychedelics, but while a business atmosphere is common at high-end medicine conferences, Moher told INN he wants there to be a community feeling at Wonderland.
The organizer said the "comfort" factor was limited last year, but the plan is to go all out in 2022. He touted a number of recreational opportunities for attendees, including an NFT section for art displays, a relaxation space and a cinema area.
What to expect at this year's Wonderland conference
Wonderland will be split into different themes over the course of three days: culture, business and science are the topics for the main stage, and while technology, mushrooms and ketamine will dictate the conversation elsewhere.
In terms of business discussions, 2022 has been a difficult period for the day-to-day psychedelics investment market. Several experts have told INN that investors should focus on the long-term outlook for the industry.
Moher said macroeconomics have played a significant role in the downturn for the psychedelics market, but at the same time he said there’s been increased interest in "picks-and-shovels" businesses.
For the psychedelics industry, that means clinic managers, technology firms, Web3 opportunities, integration and media.
Investor takeaway
While last year's Wonderland event was more of a coming out party for the psychedelics space, this year's conference represents the next step for a significant gathering for those active in the industry.
Wonderland will take place in Miami, Florida, from November 3 to 5, 2022, at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center.
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
