NASDAQ:PLTK

Playtika Holding Corp is primarily engaged in developing mobile games. Some of its games include Board Kings, House of Fun, Poker Heat, Slotomania, and Bingo Blitz. The company has built live game operations services and a proprietary technology platform to support its portfolio of games. It primarily derives revenue from the sale of virtual items associated with online games. Geographically, the group has a business presence in the USA, EMEA, APAC and Other regions of which key revenue is derived from the USA. It offers both Mobile and Web-based platforms.