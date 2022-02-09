Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the publication of results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 trial in the Feb. 10, 2022 edition of the New England Journal of Medicine . Results showed that neoadjuvant KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy followed by adjuvant KEYTRUDA as monotherapy significantly prolonged event-free survival compared with ...

MRK