Nickel Investing

Pivotal Metals Gears Up for More Drilling at Horden Lake in 2024 Following Positive Assay Results

“We're focused on both sides — the exploration side to make it bigger, as well as the de-risking side to allow you to realise more of the value that you've discovered,” said Pivotal Metals Managing Director Ivan Fairhall.

Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT) Managing Director Ivan Fairhall shared his company's plans for the Horden Lake copper-nickel-PGM project in Quebec following the release of successful results from its 2024 diamond drilling program, which confirmed substantially thicker mineralisation.

Fairhall shared his thoughts on the early results, and explained there are still more to come, with results from 25 holes still pending. He is confident there is an opportunity to expand the project’s grade and resource.

“We already are thinking about and planning our next drill program. We've got targets to follow up on and we'll be continuing to advance that resource exploration drilling,” Fairhall said.

“We'll be sharing some more information about the opportunities outside of that resource area to make new discoveries, satellite-type discoveries, and you'll be able to start to look at the potential of the project itself to grow around the existing resource, plus proximal to it.”

Fairhall noted the value of advancing projects to get them to production quicker, by both de-risking it and expanding the resources.

“We know that's how to create a lot of value. We're focused on both sides — the exploration side to make it bigger, as well as the de-risking side to allow you to realise more of the value that you've discovered.”

Watch the full interview with Pivotal Metals managing director Ivan Fairhall above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Pivotal Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Pivotal Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Pivotal Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

PVT:AU
Latest News

