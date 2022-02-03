Parex Resources Inc. is pleased to announce the results of its annual independent reserves assessment as at December 31, 2021, as well as provide an operational update. The Company also announces the declaration of a first quarter 2022 regular dividend of CAD$0.14 per common share to be paid on March 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2022, representing a 12% increase from the Company's fourth quarter ...

PXT:CA,PARXF