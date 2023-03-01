CanAlaska Stakes Large Athabasca Basin Land Position South of Key Lake Mine and Mill

Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM)

Osisko Metals: Developing High-grade Base Metal Assets in Canada to Meet Future Demand


Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM)) focuses on two base metal assets in Canada as the demand for base metals is expected to continue to increase. The company's Gaspé Copper and Pine Point projects target copper and zinc, both critical minerals necessary for the global transition to clean energy. Both company assets are past-producing, brownfield assets that provide significant potential for future production.

The Gaspé Copper project in Quebec has a rapid development plan to begin mining the inferred 456 million tonnes of ore at 0.31 percent sulfide copper. As the gap between available copper supply and growing demand widens, Osisko Metals is well-positioned to help create and strengthen a domestic supply chain for the North American market.

Osisko Metals Projects

The Pine Point Zinc-Lead project in the Northwest Territories, on the other hand, contains a mineral resource estimate of 15.8 million tonnes at 4.2 percent zinc and 1.5 percent lead, in addition to significant inferred resources.

Osisko Metals Inc Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Osisko Metals Inc Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Osisko Metals Inc (TSXV: OM) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Osisko Metals Signs C$100 Million Investment Agreement With Appian Natural Resources Fund for a Joint Venture on Pine Point

Osisko Metals Signs C$100 Million Investment Agreement With Appian Natural Resources Fund for a Joint Venture on Pine Point

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investment agreement dated February 21, 2023 (the " Investment Agreement ") with a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (" Appian "), a fund advised by Appian Capital Advisory LLP, a London-based private equity group specializing in the acquisition and development of mining assets, pursuant to which Osisko Metals and Appian have agreed to form a joint venture for the advancement of the Pine Point Project (the " Transaction "), subject to satisfaction of certain terms and conditions, including shareholder and stock exchange approvals. The Transaction is an arm's length transaction within the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

Ivanhoe Mines Announces Debottlenecking of Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 1 and Phase 2 Concentrators Now Complete Ahead of Schedule

Milling operations increased by 22% to 9.2 million tonnes of ore per annum

Copper production capacity increases to 450,000 tonnes per annum

Trilogy Metals Reports Multiple Intersections of High-Grade Copper, Zinc, Lead, Gold and Silver from 17 Drill Holes Completed in 2022 at the Arctic Project in Alaska

Results Include Copper Equivalent Grades Exceeding 14% Copper over Intersections of up to 7.3 Metres

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the third set of drilling results from the 2022 field season at the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") located in northwestern Alaska .

Hot Chili Limited

Hot Chili to Participate at the BMO Capital Markets Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference

(NewsDirect)

HCH BMO Capital Markets 32 nd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference Presentation

American West Metals

Placement And Pro-Rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue

American West Metals Ltd (“AW1” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has placed a total of 53,108,353 ordinary fully paid shares (“Shares”) to sophisticated investors pursuant to s708(8) of the Corporations Act (Cth) 2001 at an issue price of $0.05 per Share, to raise a total of $2,655,418 (before expenses) (“Placement Offer”).

Hot Chili Limited

Copper: THE Critical Commodity Size, Growth & Development Optionality at Low Elevation in Chile

32nd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV:HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") is pleased to present its investor presentation.


