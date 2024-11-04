Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Osisko Metals Provides Update on the Pine Point Project and Feasibility Study

Osisko Metals Provides Update on the Pine Point Project and Feasibility Study

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that the Pine Point Mining Limited ("PPML") Feasibility Study ("FS") is now fully underway, with an expected completion date in Q2 2025.

Since early 2023, PPML has engaged with its key technical and strategic advisors to optimize the 2022 Preliminary Economic Assessment Update (‘'PEA''). The objective was to complete Definition Studies to compare key concepts, otherwise known as trade-off studies, typically performed during the Pre-Feasibility study stage.

Since November of 2023, PPML and the team have conducted and thoroughly analyzed various technical trade-off studies to better define the FS final design concept. In Q3 2024, PPML's Board of Directors approved the company's final design concept to be developed in the FS. The FS will use the Mineral Resource Estimate announced on June 25th, 2024, that reported 49.5MT of Indicated Mineral Resources Grading 5.52% ZnEq and 8.3Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources Grading 5.64% ZnEq (see note below under "About Osisko Metals").

These more detailed design concepts will bridge the Project from a PEA level into the FS stage and support concurrent Environmental Assessment and Permitting activities. A significant change is that the preconcentration methods proposed in the 2020 & 2022 PEA studies (i.e. XRF Ore Sorting, Dense Media Separation) will not be incorporated in the concentrator design in favour of conventional "Full Milling". This will have an overall better recovery of zinc and lead and will reduce operational risk with the simpler flow sheet. Other concepts that were analyzed in detail were the use of former Cominco Era open pits to dispose of waste rock and tailings as much as possible. All key concepts will be presented to communities for feedback in upcoming community meetings planned for November 2024.

The PPML team relies on the experience of Qualified Persons working for established engineering firms, including Synectiq, BBA, GMining, Newfields, Terrane Geoscience, and WSP, to develop the Feasibility Study and advance permitting. WSP has local offices in the Northwest Territories and the experience needed for permitting in the North.

This summer, PPML had two weeks of site visits where the Project was presented to Government representatives, community leaders and members and environmental regulators and we thank them for their participation.

Qualified Person

Mr. Robin Adair is the Qualified Person and the Senior Technical Advisor for Pine Point Mining Limited. He is responsible for the technical data reported in this news release and is a Professional Geologist registered in the Northwest Territories.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals space, more specifically copper and zinc. The Company is in a joint venture with Appian Capital Advisory LLP for the advancement of one of Canada's premier past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories, for which current mineral resources have been calculated for the 2024 MRE (as defined herein). The Project is held under the joint venture company Pine Point Mining Limited. The current mineral resource estimate consists of 49.5Mt grading 5.52% ZnEq of Indicated Mineral Resources and 8.3Mt grading 5.64% ZnEq of Inferred Mineral Resources (in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) . The report's title is Pine Point Zinc-Lead Project Mineral Resource Estimate Update, Hay River, Northwest Territories, Canada . Prepared for Osisko Metals Incorporated and Pine Point Mining Limited, it is effective May 31, 2024. The report's authors are Pierre-Luc Richard, P. Geo. (PLR Resources Inc.), Colin Hardie, P. Eng. (BBA Inc.), as well as Carl Michaud, P. Eng., and Alexandre Dorval, P. Eng., both of G Mining Services Inc. The Pine Point Project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure, with paved highway access, an electrical substation, and 100 kilometres of viable haulage roads.

In addition, and outside of the Pine Point JV, the Company acquired in July 2023, from Glencore Canada Corporation, a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper Mine, located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec. The Company is currently focused on resource evaluation of the Copper Mountain Expansion Project that hosts a current mineral resource consisting of an Indicated Mineral Resource of   495Mt grading 0.37% CuEq   and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.3Mt grading 0.37% CuEq (in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ); see May 6, 2024 news release of Osisko Metals entitled " Osisko Metals announces updated mineral resource estimate at Gaspé Copper – indicated resource of 495 mt grading 0.37% copper equivalent" . Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

About Appian

Appian Capital Advisory LLP is a London-headquartered investment advisor to long-term value-focused private capital funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies.

Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Europe, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly 6,300 employees. Appian has a global team of 65 experienced professionals with presences in London, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, New York, Lima, Belo Horizonte, Perth, Mexico City and Dubai. The Appian team, through its private capital funds, has a long history of successfully bringing mines through development and into production, having completed 9 mine builds in the last 6 years.

For more information, please visit www.appiancapitaladvisory.com , or find us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Robert Wares, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Osisko Metals Incorporated

Email: info@osiskometals.com

Phone: 514-861-4441

Follow Osisko Metals on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/osiskometals , on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/osiskometals , and on X at https://twitter.com/osiskometals .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking information. This news release may contain forward-looking information pertaining to the Pine Point and Gaspé Copper Projects, including, among other things, the results of the 2022 PEA on Pine Point and the IRR, NPV and estimated costs, production, production rate and mine life; the ability to identify additional resources and reserves (if any) and exploit such resources and reserves on an economic basis; the expected high quality of the metal concentrates; the potential economic impact of the projects on local communities, including but not limited to the potential generation of tax revenues and contribution of jobs; the timing and ability for Projects to reach construction decision (if at all); the estimated costs to take the Projects to construction decision (if at all) and the impact to the Company of the disposition of ownership interest and control in the Pine Point Project, which is a material property of the Company; Gaspé Copper hosting the largest undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America and Glencore becoming a Control Person of the Company.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: favourable equity and debt capital markets; the ability and timing for the Pine Point joint-venture parties to fund cash calls to advance the development of the Pine Point Project and pursue planned exploration and development; future spot prices of copper, zinc, lead and molybdenum; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of mining equipment and positive relations with local communities and groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


Osisko Metals OM:CA TSXV:OM Base Metals Investing
