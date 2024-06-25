Osisko Metals Releases 2024 Pine Point Mineral Resource Estimate: 49.5Mt of Indicated Mineral Resources Grading 5.52% ZnEq and 8.3Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources Grading 5.64% ZnEq

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Key Price Drivers and What to Watch Now

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Corporate Update

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce C$17.1 Million Royalty Package for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Radiopharm Receives Strategic Investment for up to A$18 million

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Significant Lithium Discovery in Inaugural Drill Campaign at Red Mountain Project, USA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

EMU NL

EMU:AU

Melodiol Global Health

ME1:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Osisko Metals Releases 2024 Pine Point Mineral Resource Estimate: 49.5Mt of Indicated Mineral Resources Grading 5.52% ZnEq and 8.3Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources Grading 5.64% ZnEq

Osisko Metals Releases 2024 Pine Point Mineral Resource Estimate: 49.5Mt of Indicated Mineral Resources Grading 5.52% ZnEq and 8.3Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources Grading 5.64% ZnEq

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate Update (" 2024 MRE ") for the Pine Point Project ("Pine Point" or "the Project"), located near Hay River, in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The 2024 MRE was prepared by BBA Inc. ("BBA") and PLR Resources Inc. and will form the resource base for a Feasibility Study ("FS") that is planned to officially start in Q3 2024. Cut-off grades are based on estimated long-term metal prices, mining costs, metal recoveries, concentrate transport, and smelter costs. The definition drill program supporting the 2024 MRE was executed between 2018 and 2024.

Highlights:

  • Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5Mt grading 4.22% zinc and 1.49% lead (5.52% Zinc Equivalent ("ZnEq")) containing approximately 4.6 billion pounds of zinc and 1.6 billion pounds of lead in situ (undiluted).
  • Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3Mt grading 4.18% zinc and 1.69% lead (5.64% Zinc Equivalent ("ZnEq")) containing approximately 0.7 billion pounds of zinc and 0.3 billion pounds of lead in situ (undiluted).
  • Compared to the previous MRE, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources (see press release dated July 13, 2022 ) increased the tonnage of the current Indicated Mineral Resources by 214% with an associated decrease in the quantity of Inferred Mineral Resources.
  • Mineral Resources reported for the 2024 MRE used variable cut-off grades between 1.41% and 1.51% ZnEq for open pit resources and between 4.10% and 4.40% ZnEq for underground resources.
  • The project's East Mill, Central, and North Zones now contain approximately 36.2Mt of Indicated Mineral Resources grading 5.22% ZnEq, or 3.2 billion pounds of zinc and 1.1 billion pounds of lead in situ.
  • New metallurgical test work is in progress. Previous metallurgical test work described in the 2022 PEA (see press release August 29, 2022 ) highlighted Pine Point as a potential producer of among the cleanest, high-grade zinc and lead concentrates globally. This adds value to the project as any and probably most smelter clients would want some Pine Point concentrate for blending purposes.

A Technical Report supporting this 2024 MRE will be filed within 45 days.

Robert Wares, CEO and Chairman of the Board, commented, " We are very happy to have met a critical milestone with this MRE that successfully converted the majority of the mineral resources to the Indicated category. With our partner Appian Capital Advisory LLP, we can now rapidly advance Pine Point to the Feasibility Stage following finalization of trade-off studies."

Jeff Hussey, CEO of Pine Point Mining Limited, stated, " This represents the culmination of a multi-year definition drill program that raised the confidence level in the mineral resource base for the Feasibility Study. We will also continue exploring for new deposits and should significant discoveries be made this summer; they will be rapidly incorporated into the final inventory."

The project has significant supporting infrastructure, including access by paved roads, a railhead in Hay River, and an on-site hydroelectric substation. Additionally, the project benefits from one hundred kilometres of pre-existing mine haul roads from the original mining operations. These provide access to most of the deposits in the 2024 MRE. The future concentrator and camp location will be adjacent to the original concentrator area.

The 2024 MRE is divided into five geographic zones, each composed of one or more individual deposits (see Map 1 and Table 1).

Table 1: 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate for Pine Point



Indicated Inferred
Method Zone Cut-off
Grade
Tonnage ZnEq Pb Zn Tonnage ZnEq Pb Zn
(ZnEq %) (kt) (%) (%) (%) (kt) (%) (%) (%)
Pit Constrained
Mineral Resources 		Central 1.41 7,400 6.21 1.50 4.91 498 4.50 0.75 3.84
East Mill 1.41 10,047 4.69 1.11 3.72 1,051 3.54 0.73 2.90
North 1.41 - 1.44 18,763 5.10 1.47 3.82 680 4.08 0.65 3.52
N204 1.51 8,923 4.05 0.90 3.27 3,027 4.20 0.92 3.40
Underground Mineral
Resources 		Central 4.40 121 6.66 0.81 5.95 63 5.62 1.44 4.37
West 4.10 - 4.40 4,215 11.21 3.69 8.00 2,934 8.44 3.55 5.35
Total Pit Constrained 1.41 - 1.51 45,133 4.99 1.28 3.87 5,256 4.08 0.65 3.52
Total Underground 4.10 - 4.40 4,336 11.08 3.61 7.94 2,997 8.38 3.51 5.33
Total Combined 49,469 5.52 1.49 4.22 8,253 5.64 1.69 4.18


Notes:
1) All tonnages are rounded to the nearest thousand tonnes.
2) ZnEq percentages are calculated using metal prices, forecasted metal recoveries, concentrate grades, transport costs, smelter payable metals and charges.
3) Pit-constrained cut-off grades vary primarily due to variable transportation distances to the presumed concentrator location.
The weighted average strip ratio for all modelled pit-constrained mineralization is 5.8:1.

Compared to the 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate, there is a decrease in overall tonnage, however grades remain similar. The key factors include:

  • Tighter parameters guiding reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction driven by increased knowledge on project OPEX and mining parameters.
    • Open Pit: Whittle optimization parameters as well as the increased cutoff grade (+13%) and an increase in tonnage [+0.4%], due to the conversion of the Underground Central zone that is now being declared as Open Pit resources.
    • Underground (West): Tighter stope optimization parameters; decrease in tonnage [-29%]
    • Underground (Central): Tighter stope optimization parameters and most of the 2022 underground material that is now tonnage declared inside pit shells [-93%]

The in-pit MRE is constrained within pit shells that were developed from a pit optimization analysis that was done with Geovia Whittle 2022 software using the economic and operating parameters presented below:

Table 2: Pit Optimization Parameters

Parameter Unit Input
Mine Site Costs
Mining Cost – Overburden 1 C$/t mined 2.63
Mining Cost - Mineralized Material 1 C$/t mined 3.85
Mining Cost – Waste 1 C$/t mined 3.85
Transport Mineralized Material to Mill C$/t mined 0.13
Processing Cost C$/t milled 11.00
Power Cost 2 C$/t milled 5.00
Waste and Water Management Cost C$/t milled 2.00
G&A Cost C$/t mined 8.50
Recoveries
Average Zinc % 87 %
Average Lead % 93 %
Zinc Concentrate Grade % 60 %
Lead Concentrate Grade % 65 %
Zinc Concentrate Costs
Transport from mine to Smelter C$/wmt 215.80
Smelter Cost C$/dmt 266.50
Lead Concentrate Costs
Transport from mine to Smelter C$/wmt 261.30
Smelter Cost C$/dmt 152.10
Metal Prices
Zinc US$/lb 1.30
Lead US$/lb 1.00
Exchange Rate 1.30

1 – Includes dewatering costs
2 - Process plant power cost is included in Power Cost

Table 3: Underground Parameters

Parameter Unit Input
Mine Site Costs
Mining Cost – LHS 1 C$/t mined 54.22
Mining Cost - R&P 1 C$/t mined 59.99
Processing Cost C$/t milled 11.00
Power Cost 2 C$/t milled 5.00
Waste and Water Management Cost C$/t milled 2.00
G&A Cost C$/t mined 8.50
Recoveries
Average Zinc % 87 %
Average Lead % 93 %
Zinc Concentrate Grade % 60 %
Lead Concentrate Grade % 65 %
Zinc Concentrate Costs
Transport from mine to Smelter C$/wmt 215.80
Smelter Cost C$/dmt 266.50
Lead Concentrate Costs
Transport from mine to Smelter C$/wmt 261.30
Smelter Cost C$/dmt 152.10
Metal Prices
Zinc US$/lb 1.30
Lead US$/lb 1.00
Exchange Rate 1.30

1 – Includes dewatering costs.
2 - Process plant power cost is included in Power Cost

Open Pit and Underground Mineralization

Prismatic-style deposits are defined by greater than 10 metres of greater than 10% zinc + lead, with a distinct vertical aspect of the deposit outline that crosscuts stratigraphy. Vertical thicknesses of mineralization can exceed 70 metres, and they have horizontal cross-sections of less than 200 by 200 metres.

Tabular-style deposits comprise sub-horizontal, stratabound mineralization extending over a significant strike length at varying lateral widths from 50 to 200 metres wide. The strike extent can be in the order of kilometres. Mineralization thickness averages about 3 metres and can range from 1 metre to, very locally, greater than 10 metres.

The open pit portion of the 2024 MRE includes mostly shallow tabular-style deposits, with the remainder being shallow prismatic-style deposits. The underground portion of the 2024 MRE includes deeper prismatic-style mineralization and easily accessible tabular-style mineralization found adjacent to the pit wall boundaries of certain deposits.

Metallurgy

Metallurgical test work is in progress and will provide data to support the flow-sheet design for the process plant, including comminution tests, pre-concentration tests (Ore Sorting and Dense Media Separation (DMS)), flotation tests and dewatering tests. The Company is also investigating concentrations of the critical metals Indium (In), Germanium (Ge), and Gallium (Ga) in the Zinc concentrate produced from flotation tests and in sphalerite mineralization within the various Zones.

2024 Drill Program

A brownfield exploration campaign is underway. The program is focused on discovering high-grade prismatic-style deposits. One drill was active in March and tested three high-potential target areas. Results are pending. Additional targets are ready for drilling, and new targets are continually being developed. The plan is to diligently test these exploration targets this summer.

Induced polarization and magnetic surveys are best suited for geophysical targeting of these types of deposits. Surveys over in situ prismatic-style deposits were used for calibration purposes for these geophysical methods. Targets are generated by using a combination of airborne gravity gradiometry data, LiDAR, AeroTEM survey, structural lineament interpretation, and trend analysis. The search has been expanded to adjacent carbonate formations that the Company believes are fertile for discovery.

Notes Regarding This Mineral Resource Estimate

Mineral Resource Estimate

  1. The independent qualified person for the 2024 MRE, as defined by National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 guidelines, is Pierre-Luc Richard, P.Geo., of PLR Resources Inc and subcontracted by BBA Inc. The effective date of the 2024 MRE is May 31, 2024. Mr. Richard has also approved the technical contents of this press release.
  2. These mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they have not demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Resources in this MRE are uncertain in nature, and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Resources as Indicated or Measured. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.
  3. Resources are presented as undiluted and in situ for an open-pit and underground scenario and are considered to have reasonable prospects for economic extraction.
  4. The 2024 MRE was prepared using Leapfrog Edge v.2023.2.1 and is based on 20,682 surface drill holes and 181,313 samples, of which 17,428 drill holes and a total of 92,652 assays were included in the modelled mineralization. The drill hole database includes recent drilling of 148,026 metres in 2,258 drill holes since 2017 and also incorporates Cominco Ltd.'s historical drill holes, the use of which was partially validated by a drill hole collar survey, twinning programs and a partial core resampling program. The cut-off date for the drill hole database was April 30, 2024.
  5. The 2024 MRE encompasses 103 zinc-lead-bearing zones, each defined by a series of individual wireframes with a minimum true thickness of 2.5 metres.
  6. High-grade capping was done on the composited assay data and established on a per-zone basis for zinc and lead. Capping grades vary from 15% to 45% Zn and 5% to 40% Pb.
  7. Density values were calculated based on the formula established and used by Cominco Ltd. during their operational period between 1964 and 1987. Density values were calculated from the density of dolomite, adjusted by the amount of sphalerite, galena, and marcasite/pyrite as determined by metal assays. A porosity of 5% was assumed. Waste material was assigned the density of porous dolomite.
  8. Grade model resource estimation was calculated from drill hole data using an Ordinary Kriging interpolation method in a sub-blocked block model using blocks measuring 5 m x 5 m x 2.5 m in size and sub-blocks down to 1.25 metres x 1.25 metres x 0.625 metres.
  9. Zinc equivalency percentages are calculated using long-term metal prices indicated below in (10), forecasted metal recoveries, concentrate grades, transport costs, smelter payable metals and charges.
  10. The estimate is reported using a ZnEq cut-off varying from 1.41% to 1.51% for open-pit resources and 4.10% to 4.40% for underground resources. Variations consider trucking distances from the pit-constrained mineralization to the mill and metallurgical parameters for each area. The cut-off grade was calculated using the following parameters (amongst others): zinc price = USD1.30/lb; lead price = USD1.00/lb; CAD:USD exchange rate = 1.30. The cut-off grade will be re-evaluated considering future prevailing market conditions and costs.
  11. The Inferred Mineral Resource category is constrained to areas where drill spacing is less than 100 metres, and where reasonable geological and grade continuity is shown. The Indicated Mineral Resource category is constrained to areas where modern drilling has been completed, where drill spacing is less than 30 metres, and where reasonable geological and grade continuity is shown. When needed, a series of clipping boundaries were created manually in plan views to either upgrade or downgrade classification. The maximum drill spacing judged acceptable when creating these clipping boundaries was 50m for the indicated category.
  12. The pit optimization used to develop the Mineral Resource-constraining pit shells was done using Geovia Whittle 2022. The constraining pit shells were developed using overall pit slopes per area and by individual pits based on a preliminary geotechnical report. The rock slopes range from 38° to 52° with an average of 49°, and the overburden slopes range from 33° to 45° with an average of 38°.
  13. Calculations used metric units (metre, tonne). Metal contents are presented in percentages or pounds. Metric tonnages were rounded, and any discrepancies in total amounts are due to rounding errors.
  14. CIM definitions and guidelines for Mineral Resource Estimates have been followed.
  15. The QP is unaware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio-political or marketing issues or any other relevant issues that could materially affect this MRE.

Other Inputs to the 2024 MRE

  1. The independent qualified person providing the pit shells, and cut-off grades for the 2024 MRE is Alexandre Dorval, ing., of G Mining Services. Mr. Dorval has approved the technical contents of this press release.
  2. The independent qualified person providing the underground mining shapes and cut-off grades for the 2024 MRE is Carl Michaud, ing., of G Mining Services. Mr. Michaud has approved the technical contents of this press release.
  3. The independent qualified person providing the metallurgical components relating to the 2024 MRE is Colin Hardie, P. Eng., of BBA Inc. Mr. Hardie has approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals space, more specifically copper and zinc. The Company is in a joint venture with Appian Capital Advisory LLP for the advancement of one of Canada's premier past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories, for which current mineral resources have been calculated for the 2024 MRE (as defined herein). The Project is held under the joint venture company Pine Point Mining Limited. The current mineral resource estimate consists of 49.5Mt grading 5.52% ZnEq of Indicated Mineral Resources and 8.3Mt grading 5.64% ZnEq of Inferred Mineral Resources (in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) . A technical report will follow this press release within 45 days. The Pine Point Project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure, with paved highway access, an electrical substation, and 100 kilometres of viable haulage roads.

In addition, and outside of the Pine Point JV, the Company acquired in July 2023, from Glencore Canada Corporation, a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper Mine, located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec. The Company is currently focused on resource evaluation of the Copper Mountain Expansion Project that hosts a current mineral resource consisting of an Indicated Mineral Resource of 495Mt grading 0.37% CuEq and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.3Mt grading 0.37% CuEq (in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ); see May 6, 2024 news release of Osisko Metals entitled " Osisko Metals announces updated mineral resource estimate at Gaspé Copper – indicated resource of 495 mt grading 0.37% copper equivalen t" . Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

About Appian Capital Advisory

Appian Capital Advisory LLP is a London-headquartered investment advisor to long-term value-focused private capital funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies.

Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Europe, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly 6,300 employees. Appian has a global team of 65 experienced professionals with presences in London, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, New York, Lima, Belo Horizonte, Perth, Mexico City and Dubai. The Appian team, through its private capital funds, has a long history of successfully bringing mines through development and into production, having completed 9 mine builds in the last 6 years.

For more information, please visit www.appiancapitaladvisory.com .

For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO of Osisko Metals Incorporated
Email: IR@osiskometals.com
Phone: 514-861-4441

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking information. This news release may contain forward-looking information pertaining to the Pine Point and Gaspé Copper Projects, including, among other things, the results of the 2022 PEA on Pine Point and the IRR, NPV and estimated costs, production, production rate and mine life; the ability to identify additional resources and reserves (if any) and exploit such resources and reserves on an economic basis; the expected high quality of the metal concentrates; the potential economic impact of the projects on local communities, including but not limited to the potential generation of tax revenues and contribution of jobs; the timing and ability for Projects to reach construction decision (if at all); the estimated costs to take the Projects to construction decision (if at all) and the impact to the Company of the disposition of ownership interest and control in the Pine Point Project, which is a material property of the Company; Gaspé Copper hosting the largest undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America and Glencore becoming a Control Person of the Company.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: favourable equity and debt capital markets; the ability and timing for the Pine Point joint-venture parties to fund cash calls to advance the development of the Pine Point Project and pursue planned exploration and development; future spot prices of copper, zinc, lead and molybdenum; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of mining equipment and positive relations with local communities and groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Map 1: Pine Point Project

image2.png

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5baec6c5-cf0b-4929-ae56-d25c5b53c0cd


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko MetalsOM:CATSXV:OMBase Metals Investing
OM:CA
Osisko Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Osisko Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM)

Osisko Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Osisko Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Osisko Metals (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, ("THE Event") taking place June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City at the Centre des congrès de Québec.

Robert Wares will be presenting at 2:15 pm ET on June 5th. Management from Osisko Metals will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at Copper Mountain as part of the Gaspé Copper Project, located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Quebec.

The updated MRE (see Table 1 below) comprises an open-pit Indicated Resource of 495 million tonnes grading 0.37% CuEq , representing a 30% increase in copper-equivalent metal content over the previously reported copper-only Inferred Resource (see April 28, 2022 press release), as well as greater than 99% conversion rate from Inferred to Indicated category.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce preliminary metallurgical and grindability testwork results from the Gaspé Copper Project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula in Québec. Testwork was performed on eighteen composite samples of mineralized drill core from selected intersections of the 2023 drill program at Copper Mountain, and employed a conventional copper-molybdenum flotation flowsheet and reagents.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Grants Stock Options

Osisko Metals Grants Stock Options

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) wishes to announce that the Company's Board of Directors have approved the grant of incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,935,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.155 per share.

About Osisko Metals

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Establishes a Technical Consultation Committee to Develop the Pit Dewatering Plan for Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Establishes a Technical Consultation Committee to Develop the Pit Dewatering Plan for Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the creation of a technical consultation committee to assist in developing a plan for the dewatering of the Mount Copper open pit at Gaspé Copper, located close to Murdochville in the Gaspé region of Quebec. The committee is led by Osisko Metals' newly-hired VP Environment and Sustainable Development, Dr. Ann Lamontagne (see below).

Since closure and remediation of the former Gaspé Copper mine site, the Mount Copper open pit has flooded. In order to evaluate the viability of restarting open pit mining operations at Gaspé Copper, the pit must be dewatered as soon as possible to allow for improved deeper in-pit resource evaluation and geotechnical drilling. Osisko Metals is committed to doing so in a responsible manner that is inclusive of environmental factors and key stakeholders in the region. Following ongoing environmental and engineering studies, Osisko Metals will elaborate a plan in collaboration with the committee and will then go through necessary steps to obtain permits from government authorities.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

StrategX Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") held the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of its shareholders on June 24th, 2024. All resolutions at the AGM were unanimously (100%) approved, including:

  • setting the number of directors at four,
  • re-appointing Darren Bahrey, Ryan McEachern, Paula Caldwell St-Onge and David Haig as directors of the Company; and
  • re-appointing Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company.

21,634,317 shares, being approximately 57.55 percent of the issued and outstanding shares, were represented at the AGM.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Provides Corporate Update and Announces US$15 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Provides Corporate Update and Announces US$15 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announces that the Company has arranged a US$15 million loan facility with Auramet, which is expected to close on or before July 9, 2024.

CNC Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Mark Selby , CEO, said, "I am pleased that our long supportive financing partner, Auramet, has agreed to provide a US$15 million bridge facility, which will allow us to remain well-funded to continue to advance our permitting, engineering, and financing activities. Discussions with offtake and project partners for Crawford are ongoing and expected to be completed before year end as we continue to target a mid-year 2025 construction decision for Crawford upon receipt of permits."

Loan Facility

The loan will be due January 9, 2025 , will carry an interest rate of 1.00% per month, and be subject to a 2.5% arrangement fee. At closing, Auramet will also receive 750,000 1 year warrants with a strike price of $1.42 . The loan will be subject to such terms and conditions including certain specified positive and negative covenants that are customary for a transaction of this nature. The warrants and the underlying shares will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. The proceeds will be used for working capital purposes. The closing of the loan facility is subject to customary conditions including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over US$20 billion in annual revenues and which provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals supply chain. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by seasoned professionals who have assembled a global team of industry specialists with over 350 years combined industry experience. Their business consists of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking (including direct lending) and project finance advisory services. The company has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector. In fiscal year 2023 it purchased over 7 million ounces of gold, 126 million ounces of silver and 3 million ounces of PGMs, and has provided term financing facilities in excess of US$1 billion to date. Auramet is looking to grow its capital investment business in equity, royalties and streams in the precious metals and battery related metals mining space. Auramet is proud to have been awarded a Gold Medal for its ESG commitment by EcoVadis, the most trusted provider of ESG ratings with a network of more than 90,000 rated companies. For more information on Auramet, please visit www.auramet.com .

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the carbon capture approach could allow production of Net Zero nickel and generation of an additional tonnes of CO2 credits per tonne of nickel produced after offsetting all emissions, the potential to turn nickel mine into a generator of carbon credits rather than generator of carbon emissions, the production of estimated average of 710,000 tonnes of carbon credits annually and 18 million total tonnes of CO2 of credits over expected life of mine at Crawford, the ability to monetize carbon credits, the ability to quantify carbon capture, emission estimates, the brucite content of the deposit, the scalability of the process, the metallurgical results, the timing and results of the feasibility study including the viability of the inclusion of the IPT Carbonation Process and related facilities as part of the project, the results of Crawford's PEA, including statements relating to net present value, future production, estimates of cash cost, proposed mining plans and methods, mine life estimates, cash flow forecasts, metal recoveries, estimates of capital and operating costs, timing for permitting and environmental assessments, realization of mineral resource estimates, capital and operating cost estimates, project and life of mine estimates, ability to obtain permitting by the time targeted, size and ranking of project upon achieving production, 5 economic return estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production and capital, operating and exploration expenditures and potential upside and alternatives. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The PEA results are estimates only and are based on a number of assumptions, any of which, if incorrect, could materially change the projected outcome. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in applicable laws; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable. Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-provides-corporate-update-and-announces-us15-million-loan-facility-with-auramet-international-inc-302179493.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/24/c4855.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIDEO - Invest Yukon: Critical Mineral Development in The Yukon

VIDEO - Invest Yukon: Critical Mineral Development in The Yukon

Invest Yukon - Hon Ranj Pillai, Yukon's Premier highlights the key critical minerals conversation and the promising economic future for Yukon. Western Copper and Gold (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) emphasizes that as the demand for critical minerals intensifies, they are well positioned to meet the needs of the territory, Canada and global demand, as a leading developer in Canada. With a robust focus on advancing major projects, the company is set to significantly contribute to the critical metals supply chain. Supported by favorable governmental policies and an experienced management team, Western Copper and Gold is poised to become a cornerstone in the mining sector, driving economic growth and sustainability. Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV: PGE) explores a new region that reveals critical mineral potential over a district-scale land package.

Invest Yukon
Yukon Mining Alliance
investyukon.ca

Founded in 2009, Yukon Mining Alliance ("YMA"), the globally recognized Invest Yukon brand - is a strategic industry alliance of Yukon's leading exploration, development, and mining companies, focused on creating innovative capital attraction initiatives to promote Yukon's competitive advantages as a top mineral investment jurisdiction, its member companies and their Yukon-based projects. YMA's initiatives include international investment focused conferences, events, and campaigns in the North American, European, and global financial markets.

About BTV - Business Television:
For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities

www.b-tv.com/theagency

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213962

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Update on Drill Results from Thierry Copper Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Update on Drill Results from Thierry Copper Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has received results from the remaining five drill holes at the Thierry Copper Project near Pickle Lake, Ontario that were drilled by CCMI in July 2023 as part of a 2,600 metre drill program. The Thierry Copper Project is 100% owned by Cuprum Corp. CCMI owns 23.2 million shares of Cuprum and is the second largest shareholder with approximately 30% of the issued shares of Cuprum. Orecap Invest Corp. is the largest shareholder owning 29.5 million shares of Cuprum.

A complete review of the drill results has been disclosed by Orecap Invest Corp. earlier this morning and is available on Sedar Plus in their press release dated June 20, 2024, or on their website at www.orecap.ca. Further to CCMI's disclosure of September 20, 2023, which is available on Sedar Plus, the results are as good or better than expected.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Closes Final Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement for $4,130,460 Total Proceeds

Aston Bay Holdings Closes Final Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement for $4,130,460 Total Proceeds

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a final tranche of the Company's non-brokered private placement, previously announced on April 24, 2024 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the final tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued 230,000 non-flow through units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Unit (the "LIFE Offering") and 3,900,000 flow through shares (each an "FT Share") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $612,600. The closing is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - June 20, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce the conclusion of a second phase of soil samples and the construction of a geologic model incorporating mapped geology, magnetotelluric (MT) geophysics, and soil geochemistry. Grid's exploration team has determined that a multilayered approach to drill targets would improve the chances of intercepting lithium bearing brines.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Osisko Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Osisko Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Green Hydrogen Market Projected To Reach $30 Billion By 2030, Growing At 61.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Completion of Geophysics and Upcoming Commencement of Field Program at Preston Uranium Project

HEMPALTA Introduces Biochar Derived from Industrial Hemp, Further Establishes Hemp Carbon Sequestration Activity, and Grants Stock Options

ALX Resources Corp. Acquires Blackbird Project in Northern Saskatchewan

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Green Hydrogen Market Projected To Reach $30 Billion By 2030, Growing At 61.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

Energy Investing

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Completion of Geophysics and Upcoming Commencement of Field Program at Preston Uranium Project

Tech Investing

HEMPALTA Introduces Biochar Derived from Industrial Hemp, Further Establishes Hemp Carbon Sequestration Activity, and Grants Stock Options

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Acquires Blackbird Project in Northern Saskatchewan

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Begins Drilling at the Uranium-Bearing Loranger Property, Wollaston Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene Double la Capacite De Son Electrolyseur De La Phase 1 Pour Alimenter La Production D'hydrogene Vert A L'usine De Sorel-Tracy Quebec

×