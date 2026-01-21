Ocugen, Inc. Announces Pricing of $22.5 Million Offering of Common Stock

Ocugen, Inc. a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced the pricing of its underwritten offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $1.50 per share of common stock for gross proceeds of $22.5 million, before deducting commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Ocugen. The offering is expected to close on or about January ...

OCGN